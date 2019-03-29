Stacey Solomon's mum is ''intrigued'' to see what baby her daughter and her boyfriend Joe Swash ''have made together''.

Fiona Solomon was a guest alongside regular panellist Stacey on 'Loose Women' on Friday (29.03.19) as part of the discussion's show's Mother's Day special and she admitted that she is ''quite excited'' to see what the couple's first child together is going to look like and joked that it's ''another baby to add to their collection''.

Fiona said: ''I'm quite excited just to see what the baby looks like - not the extra babysitting but I'm quite intrigued to see what baby Stacey and Joe have made together. It's gonna be another baby to add to their collection.''

Stacey, 29, already has two sons, Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships, whilst 37-year-old Joe has 11-year-old son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

Fiona went on to praise her daughter and admitted she is always amazed by the former 'X Factor' contestant's ''incredible'' ability to empathise with and care for ''a whole range of people''.

The proud parent said: ''I think with Stacey there's something in a person isn't there when they're born, and I think what I find quite incredible is her ability to have empathy and understanding and caring for a whole range of people and the connection that she has with people. I don't think I could make that I think that's her.''

Stacey recently revealed that she ''isn't in love'' with being pregnant and has suffered with ''horrific'' morning sickness and tiredness since conceiving.

She said: ''There are some women who love being pregnant ... I don't feel like that. My hair has gone grey - honestly, it has! I've been horrifically sick and I'm so tired. Obviously I'm grateful and I wouldn't want anyone to think I'm not elated, but I'm not in love with being pregnant.''