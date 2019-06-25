Stacey Solomon thinks meal time is the ''best therapy session''.

The 'Loose Women' star - who has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships, and Rex, four weeks with partner Joe Swash - believes it is important to gather her family around the table to eat together as when they are comfortable and relaxed, they are more likely to open up.

She said: ''One of my favourite times that we all come together is meal time.

''It's something I remember from being younger.

''As I come from a family of seven, it was always pretty hectic, with everyone trying to talk at once.

''I use it as a time for us to chat, tell stories, resolve issues, and help each other with any problems.

''It's like the best therapy session you ann have, and when the kids are happy and relaxed, they open up and share things.''

The 29-year-old star and her 37-year-old boyfriend - who has 11-year-old Harry from a previous relationship - have been together since 2015 but wanted to take their romance slowly for the sake of their children and now the couple believe they have a successful family set up.

She told Closer magazine: ''We do worry about our children because they're not from a 'normal' 2.4 kid family.

''So Joe and I have been really conscious not to move too fast, and it was only when the kids seemed fully on-board that we thought, 'OK, we can do this.'

''It doesn't mean everything is blimmin' fantastic all the time, but the kids are happy, we're happy, and that's exactly where we want to be.

''We want to be as much of a blended family as we can, and I think it's working.''