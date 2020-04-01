Stacey Solomon has shared her self-isolation beauty routine.

The 'Loose Women' presenter is at home with her kids - Zachary, 12, Leighton, seven, Rex, 10 months, and her partner Joe Swash - but has taken the time to share with her fans how they can copy her beauty look.

Posting to Instagram, Stacey admitted her lips get ''so dry in the house'' but she is using the Dr. Paw Paw lip balm to keep them hydrated.

A handy product to have, the lip balm is marketed for a variety of uses. The company shared on its website that it can be used as a ''skin protector and moisturiser to nappy cream and lip finisher''.

They added: ''The balm also has healing properties and can be used on sun burn, skin irritations and as a hair conditioning treatment - whatever your use for it, we guarantee you will be delighted with the satisfyingly smooth finish! Our main ingredient is Pawpaw, the fruit of the plant Carica Papaya. The Pawpaw has been found to have natural healing qualities and is believed by many to be the finest natural medicine yet discovered.''

Stacey revealed she had ''discovered it years ago in Australia'' and admitted it was her ''favourite'' thing, before going on to show off her favourite fake eyelashes, which cost around £10.

She said: ''I've used them about 29 times. They last forever.''

Whilst giving her tips, she added: ''Use Duo glue and leave the glue to almost dry ... then they just stick on.''

Her last product was the most expensive, the Beauty Pie moisturiser, which retails for around £50. Massaging it into her forehead and cheeks, the moisturiser contains the likes of shea butter, sesame and coconut oils, as well as a tomato stem-cell extract.