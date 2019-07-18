Stacey Solomon has been feeling ''gut wrenching mum guilt''.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality gave birth to her third child - and first with Joe Swash - Rex in May this year, and has been candid about her experiences with her newborn tot on Instagram.

And in a new post uploaded on Wednesday (17.07.19), Stacey - who also has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - admitted to having intense feelings of ''mum guilt'', although she said she had ''absolutely no idea why'' she was feeling so down.

Posting a picture of herself with Rex, she wrote: ''I feel like I shouldn't really have these feelings because I'm nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loves loving, caring, & supportive family and I'm almost a bit embarrassed to say... That truth be told, I'm Having a bit of a gut wrenching day. One of those days that physically hurts your tummy. I have absolutely no idea why.

''Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It's just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it). So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go.

''I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I'd miraculously found the energy to have fun with my make up drawer). I've been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different. Thinking of anyone else having a struggle today or any day for that matter. (sic)''

Stacey's post comes after she previously said she felt as though she'd ''neglected'' her older sons after giving birth.

She wrote on Twitter last month: ''Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I've neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern.

''I haven't managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I've now got to the point where I can't expect them to entertain themselves any longer.

''The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good. (sic)''