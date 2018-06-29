Stacey Solomon ''felt guilty'' about having her son circumcised.

The 28-year-old singer - who has two kids, Zachary, 10, and six-year-old Leighton - has admitted she questioned whether it was the ''right thing to do'' to have her boy circumcised, the removal of the foreskin for medical or cultural reasons, but believes it was in his ''best interests''.

Stacey - who is of Jewish faith - said: ''I remember when I had my son circumcised I wanted to have it done - it was part of my culture.

''But I actually started feeling guilty about what I'd done and whether it was the right thing to do. There's nothing I can do now. At the time I believed it was absolutely in my child's best interests and it was done with the best heart.

''But it is really funny how we can excuse certain things because of cultural reasons but then ...''

Stacey had her ears pierced when she was a youngster, and while she is ''glad'' she didn't have to go through the procedure as an adult, she isn't sure if parents should follow her mum's example because kids don't have a choice in the matter.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', she added: ''My mum got mine pierced when I was a baby, and I have no recollection whatsoever. And I'm glad because I didn't have to do it as an adult.

''But I suppose if you don't have the choice and it's something you didn't want. If you have it done when you're two you haven't got a choice.

''They'll be there forever. It's not like they're going to close up.''