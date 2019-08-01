Stacey Solomon felt ''pressure'' to enjoy breastfeeding her son.

The 'Loose Women' presenter welcomed son Rex into the world two months ago and admits she felt like she had to breastfeed her son, even though she was in a lot of pain.

She wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram: ''There was a time, not so long ago, when I used to dread this. It's so nice to uncurl my toes, not be fighting with shields or trying to sooth my bleeding nipples and actually get excited for the times that Rex wants to feed on me. I never managed to exclusively breast feed He has bottle and boob, mostly boob before naps for comfort and that works for us! Looking at this photo reminds me of how much pressure I put on myself in the early days. I wanted to love it so badly and had imagined how ''easy'', ''convenient'' and ''blissful'' it would be and it wasn't any of those things. I never believed anyone when they said it will become easier and almost painless eventually, but it has. I can't even remember when it changed. But 10 weeks in and it feels so much better. It feels like how I imagined it in the first place. If I could offer any advise, it would be what everyone told me. FED IS BEST and WHATEVER WORKS FOR YOU. Mummas YOU ARE INCREDIBLE (sic)''

Stacey has been candid about parenthood and previously confessed she feels like she's ''neglected'' her older sons after giving birth.

The proud mum - who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - shared: ''Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I've neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven't managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I've now got to the point where I can't expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good. (sic)''