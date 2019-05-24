Stacey Solomon's baby son ''flew out of her'' when she gave birth.

The 29-year-old TV personality gave birth to her first child with her partner Joe Swash on Thursday (23.05.19) and Stacey's sister, Jemma Solomon, called into Friday's episode of 'Loose Women' to reveal that she felt ''privileged'' to be a part of her sibling's third birth, but she was stunned by how ''quick'' the labour went.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show, Jemma said: ''[Stacey] is so good. She did amazing. It was such a lovely birth. I was so privileged to be a part of it, it was amazing. It was a [good labour] she did amazing, I feel like it flew out of her! She was saying it was hours but I got into work about 8 and he was born at 10:01, so I thought it was pretty quick.''

Jemma also praised Joe, 37, for being a great support to Stacey -- who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - during the birth.

She added: ''There was tears of joy. Joe was so good. How can I say ... He didn't know what to do. He was like, 'Am I doing alright, am I doing OK?' I was like, 'You are doing amazing ... It was so beautiful, I loved it. I would love to do again.''

'Loose Women' panelists Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards and Kaye Adams went on to ask what the tot's name will be, however, Jemma admitted Stacey and Joe - who is already dad to 11-year-old Harry from a past relationship - are yet to decide on a moniker yet.

She said: ''I don't know the name. I don't think they have picked one. I don't think it will be long because we can't call it 'baby' for too long. But I would love to know too, so Stacey can you hurry up!''

Jemma added that Stacey's other two sons, Zach and Leighton, were very ''excited'' to meet their new brother but were a bit ''scared'' to hold their ''tiny'' sibling at first.

She explained: ''Zach and Leighton were so cute, they came straight down to the hospital and they got to meet the baby straight away so that was really nice. They were so excited. I think Zach was a bit scared to hold him because he is so tiny.''