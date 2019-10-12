Stacey Solomon felt ''really anxious'' at the thought of going out with her baby son.

The 30-year-old presenter - who has Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previously relationships and Rex, four months, with partner Joe Swash - was worried about being judged if people saw her while her youngest child was crying so was thankful when none of her fears were realised.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''When I had him I thought I'd never be able to leave my house, I felt really anxious.

''The thought of anyone seeing me with the baby crying and me not knowing what to do.

''Then, about nine weeks after he was born, I felt like, 'Oh yeah, I can actually get out.' People are much more supportive than I made out in my head.''

The 'Loose Women' star is delighted with how well the new addition to her family has settled into her household but she can't wait until he sleeps through the night.

She said: ''He's settling in brilliantly. But I can't wait until he sleeps through the night. I can't wait for eight hours sleep.''

Stacey isn't worried about being in an all-male household because Joe - who has a son Harry, 11, from a previous relationship - is ''very feminine''.

Asked if she feels outnumbered by boys, she said: ''No. Joe is very feminine and the boys have been raised by me, so they're pretty feminine.

''My toilet gets a bashing but other than that I quite enjoy it.''

Stacey feels ''really lucky'' to be able to return to work on 'Loose Women' because she knows her son will be very welcome on set.

She said: ''I can't believe I'm at the end of maternity leave and work has begun.

''I love it, doing exciting stuff like my Primark edit and going back to 'Loose Women'. I can't wait to see everyone.

''And I can bring Rex with me sometimes - I'm really lucky.''