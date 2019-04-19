Stacey Solomon joked she's ''pregnant with a Furby'' as she showed off her hairy baby bump.

The 'Loose Women' star - who has children Zachary, 10, and six-year-old Leighton - is expecting her first child with partner Joe Swash and she shared an Instagram post with her fans asking whether it was normal her tummy had become ''covered in fur''.

The caption read: ''I think I'm pregnant with a Furby. I need to know... Did anyone else's belly just suddenly become covered in fur?

''Im not sure if you can see it but all of the grainy little lines are blonde hairs that I've never had before and now I've now started sprouting some lovely thick, wirey black ones around my belly button.

''I've always had my hair tummy snail trail which is a line of hair that practically goes from my cleavage all the way done to my hoo-ha but never an all over fuzz.''

The 29-year-old star said that although she's ''not upset one bit'' by her body hair she's curious as to why her stomach is ''furrier than most'' however urged her fans not to say anything ''scary'' as her ''anxiety can't take it''.

She continued: ''I'm not upset by it one bit I've always loved my, furrier than most, body, I'm just so fascinated as to why this happens? What does it mean? Is it to keep the Furby warm?

''Any incites are much appreciated (I think, as long as they're not scary, if you have something scary to say, DON'T my anxiety can't take it) (sic) ''

Meanwhile, Stacey recently admitted she was worried that a new addition to her family with Joe - who is dad to 11-year-old Harry from a past relationship - would change her family dynamic.

She explained: ''I have days where I think getting pregnant is the best thing we've ever done and then I have moments where I think I'm ruining the lovely dynamic I have with my boys.''