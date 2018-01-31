Stacey Solomon refused to sleep with a producer to further her career.

The 28-year-old singer-and-presenter was told the unnamed man could make a ''huge difference'' to her professional life, but she quickly realised his intentions and pulled out of the recording session, knowing it could be damaging.

She said: ''I was meeting someone [a producer] really big who could help me distribute [the record in another country] and would get on board and make a huge difference.

''That person was asking if I wanted some alone time with him at dinner, and [saying] we should get to know each other more.

At first I was sort of 'haha' and laughed it off, but then I realised it was a real invitation, 'If you come with me, maybe I can help you'.

''At that point I was like, 'OK, I'm going to go home and definitely not further my career in this'.

''I don't judge anyone for doing the opposite to what I did but it just seems to be happening everywhere.''

And Stacey admitted it can be ''disheartening'' to know what other women have done to get ahead.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''It's disheartening more than anything because you look and think I definitely had the credentials to do that just as well as the other person, so there's no reason I shouldn't have got the job, but it is disheartening.''

While the blonde beauty insisted she wasn't judgmental, her fellow panellist, Janet Street-Porter, had much stronger views on women who use sex to their advantage.

She fumed: ''You say you're not judging, but I judge them, I hate them. There could be two people qualified for the job and one get the job because they put out.''

But Stacey insisted the problem wasn't the women who agreed to the propositions, but it lay with those issuing the ultimatums.

She said: ''Those people in power shouldn't be putting anyone in that position, so whether you say yes or no isn't the issue, it's them going out there and saying, 'Here's my position of power, I can help you if you do this', and that's where the fault lies.''