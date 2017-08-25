Stacey Solomon has defended her family routine of taking a bath with her children, insisting it is perfectly ''normal'' behaviour.

The 27-year-old star is mother to sons Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five - her kids with previous partners - and on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Friday (25.08.17) she revealed that she and her sons regularly wash together during a panel discussion about claims that bathing with teens helps them academically.

The regular panellist said: ''I still have baths with my children, my eldest is nine. Sometimes it gets a little bit like, 'Oh put the bubbles over your boobs mother,' but at the same time why does the body always have to be looked at as some sexual thing, why can't it just be the human body? Why is it not normal?''

Stacey also recalled a photo she uploaded to Instagram of herself and her boys enjoying a bubble bath on Mother's Day which she thought was adorable but a backlash from some of her followers.

She added: ''It's really funny because I posted that (picture) because it's a normal thing in our house, it's almost like having dinner and going to bed and reading bedtime stories, having a bath together is how we communicate and socialise and it's a massive part of our daily routine.''

Speaking about the negative reaction from some, she continued: ''There was a few comments under that picture, like, 'This is wrong on so many levels,' no it isn't you're just saying that it's wrong on so many levels. Each to their own but I don't think it's very healthy to do this and you have to teach children boundaries and privacy.'''

Guest panellist Denise Van Outen offered support to Stacey by saying: ''But surely they will tell you, they will get to an age where they will say to you, 'Mum I don't want to share a bath with you.' ''

And Stacey also revealed her boyfriend Joe Swash wouldn't hesitate to join the trio at bathtime but would wear his underwear in the water because out of respect because he isn't the boys' biological father.

Denise, 43, also admitted she still bathes with daughter Betsy, aged seven, and considers it a ''normal'' thing to do.

The actress said: ''There's not really a cut off for me, it's whenever she turns round and say to me there's not really enough room anymore.''

The topic came up for discussion after it was revealed the Japanese consider bathing with their teens the best way of helping them do well in education.