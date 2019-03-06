Stacey Solomon finds it tough to monitor her children's internet activity.

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who is pregnant with current partner Joe Swash's child - has sons Zach, 11, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships, and she has opened up about the challenges modern parents face when it comes to social media and technology.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''One game has a 12 rating and I let Zach play it, even though he's only 11. I will play the game myself and see what's in it before I let them play it.

''They don't have a mobile phone or twitter as I don't think they need those things. But they do have iPads and watch YouTube so I have to be really careful.

''I have to watch them all the time. Being present and knowing what they are doing is the only way you can be vigilant about it.''

The proud mum also revealed how she and Joe - who has 11-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous - make sure to put their family first.

She added: ''That's what matters to us - the kids come first. When you move in with someone, it's a really difficult dynamic to manage at first, making sure everyone feels completely included and equal.''

Meanwhile Stacey, 29, recently admitted while she can't help but sometimes wonder what her wedding to Joe, 37, could be like, she isn't sure if marriage is in their future.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''We're not in any hurry to get married, neither of us are religious, we'd love to have a ceremony where we declare out love for each other but none of us are really big on marriage so we just want to really focus on our families and making sure the kids are happy - that's our first and foremost port of call.

''It's not a priority, the amount of people spend on a wedding, we could put our children through school or university - we have three children between us so we have to be sensible. [Our children] just want their parents to be happy.''