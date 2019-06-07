Stacey Solomon has named her baby son Rex.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality - who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - has announced that she and her partner Joe Swash have given their two-week-old little boy the cute moniker.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Loose Women' panellist uploaded the first picture of Rex's face along with the caption: ''Rex Toby Francis Swash

''Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday.

''Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex

''Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name

''Its taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn't want to do it until his official due date. (sic)''

Rex was born ''a lot earlier than planned'' and the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' host jumped on his social networking sites immediately afterwards to announce his arrival.

The 37-year-old star - who has become a father for the second time after welcoming son Harry with Emma Sophocleous 11 years ago - wrote in an Instagram post: ''This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

''We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

''We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling.

''So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

''I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible.

''My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X (sic)''

Since giving birth, Stacey has struggled with the baby blues.

She said: ''Today is a smiley day [smile emoji] it's been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I'm coming out of the fuzz. I'm so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn't mean it's been all rosey and glossy. Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown.

''I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not ''enjoying every second'' like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counter productive.

''I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way.

''And to anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don't ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren't good enough, you were and you are. Its ok not to be ok.''