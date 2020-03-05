Stacey Solomon is ''pretty sure'' she's kept one of her boys' foreskins as a keepsake.

Stacey and the other 'Loose Women' panellists were asked about the items they've kept that hold sentimental value on the episode that aired on ITV on Thursday (05.03.30), and the mother-of-three - who has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and eight-month-old baby Rex - revealed that she has kept umbilical cords, and quipped that she may even have a ''foreskin'' of one her son's somewhere.

She exclaimed: ''I've got umbilical cords and all sorts. I'm pretty sure I've got a foreskin somewhere.''

The 30-year-old singer previously admitted she regretted having her son circumcised.

The brunette beauty questioned whether it was the ''right thing to do'' to have her boy's foreskin removed for medical or cultural reasons, but said she believes it was in his ''best interests''.

Stacey - who is of Jewish faith - said: ''I remember when I had my son circumcised I wanted to have it done - it was part of my culture.

''But I actually started feeling guilty about what I'd done and whether it was the right thing to do. There's nothing I can do now. At the time I believed it was absolutely in my child's best interests and it was done with the best heart.

''But it is really funny how we can excuse certain things because of cultural reasons but then ...''