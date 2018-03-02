Stacey Solomon has bemoaned her boyfriend Joe Swash for stealing her food.

The 28-year-old singer and television personality has admitted that whilst she loves life with her presenter beau, she can't stand it when he pinches her food, especially when she's asked him what he wants to eat.

At the premiere for new Cartoon Network series 'Unikitty!' at Odeon Haymarket on Wednesday (28.02.18), Stacey was asked what makes her bring out her ''cattitude'', and she said: ''Do you know what? If anyone ever tries to steal my food ... that's when my cattitude comes out. Joe, my boyfriend, does this all the time! He orders food ... I try to tell him what I'm ordering in advance just so he doesn't get jealous, and he always orders something else, but then starts picking at mine when it comes ... My full cattitude comes out!''

Stacey attended the premiere of the new animated show - which stars the beloved titular character from 'The LEGO(r) Movie' - alongside her two sons Zach, nine, and Leighton, five, whom she has from two previous relationships.

And the 'Loose Women' panelist revealed she has to be ''careful'' when she's around animals, as she always wants to take them home with her.

She said: ''I have to be really careful when I meet an animal because I have a tendency to take them home with me. So as long as I can make sure they have an owner before i meet them it's okay! I have two cats, a dog and two kids - which are like pets!''

'Unikitty!' premieres on Monday, 5th March at 6.30pm on Cartoon Network.