Stacey Solomon has been ''uncontrollably sobbing'' at least twice a day since her baby son was born last week.

The 'Loose Women' panellist has been struggling with the baby blues - a sudden drop in hormones after birth that can cause low mood and depression - for the past week but feels the ''fog'' is lifting and she's feeling more positive.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 29-year-old star said: ''Today is a smiley day [smile emoji] it's been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I'm coming out of the fuzz. I'm so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn't mean it's been all rosey and glossy. Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown.

''I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not ''enjoying every second'' like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counter productive.

''I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way.

''And to anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don't ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren't good enough, you were and you are. Its ok not to be ok.''

Stacey gave birth to her baby boy - whom she has with her partner Joe Swash - last week and admitted a few days later that she was struggling with her ''empty bump.''

The former 'X Factor' star - who already has Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - said: ''I've lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don't feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it's over. Joe and I didn't have one picture of him with my bump. The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what's left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It's not the same but it still means the world to me.

''For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to ''snap back''? Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They're pointless. And not important or relevant. No one knows how they're going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I'm devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer. I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I've been punched in the vagina. (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Stacey and Joe have not announced the name of their son, whom is also the 37-year-old actor's second after 11-year-old Harry.