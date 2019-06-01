Stacey Solomon is ''struggling'' with breastfeeding her son.

The 'Loose Women' presenter - who recently welcomed a baby boy with her partner Joe Swash - is opening up about the struggles of pregnancy in the hope she will help other mums see its not ''all rosey and glossy''.

She said: ''Today is a smiley day, it's been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I'm coming out of the fuzz. I'm so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn't mean it's been all rosey and glossy.

''Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown.

''I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counter productive.''

The 29-year-old television presenter insists she is ''really feeling happy today'' but admits every day isn't the same.

She added in her Instagram post: ''I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way. And to anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don't ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren't good enough, you were and you are. Its ok not to be ok.''