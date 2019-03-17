Stacey Solomon is ''always broody''.

The 'Loose Women' presenter - who has Leighton, six, and Zachary, 10, and is expecting her third child - loves being a mother and says it is ''another kind of joy entirely''.

She said: ''I get so much joy from my work, from my relationship with Joe and from so many things in life. But raising a child is another kind of joy entirely. It's my favourite thing.''

And when her children have flown the nest, Stacey plans to adopt or foster more kids with her partner Joe Swash.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''I'm always broody. I see a baby and get all tingly inside. Joe's mum fosters long-term. I've seen what she's done for the child that she looks after and I'd love to have that opportunity. I think we'll let our children grow up and leave the house first and then we'll adopt or foster. I don't imagine my house ever being completely free of children.''

Stacey previously confessed she wants to have a baby with Joe.

Speaking before they found out they were expecting, she said: ''I would like more children but I want it to be the right time. We'd like to be in the house for a year or two and make sure the kids are happy ... We are so privileged that we've got children already so if it didn't happen, it wouldn't be the end of the world. As long as everyone is secure, we can start thinking about it.''