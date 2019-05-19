Stacey Solomon feels she is an ''old head on young shoulders''.

The 'Loose Women' star had a baby when she was just 17-years-old and says having a responsibility at such a young age made her ''grow up fast''.

She said: ''In some ways I have an old head on young shoulders. I had a baby at 17 and had to grow up fast. But at the same time, I can be such a kid. Maybe it's a release from having all that responsibility so young in life, but things that kids find hilarious make me laugh too. I love messing about with them and letting my inner kid out ... My mum always told me that nothing really matters if you have the love of friends and family. This industry can be fickle, but I have such a solid foundation of love around me. All the rest is just noise.''

And the 29-year-old television presenter feels she has a ''responsibility'', as a public figure, to ''ease the pressure off being perfect''.

She told the Mirror: ''I feel like if I have a presence and can reach out to people, I have a responsibility to show who the real person behind the screen is. I'm just a normal, regular person. I'm hairy, I have cellulite. I'll do whatever it takes to ease the pressure off being perfect. I don't think I'm particularly brave to post honest pictures of myself on social - there are a lot of people doing a lot braver things than that. But it's important.''