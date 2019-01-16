Stacey Solomon has ''mapped out'' exactly what engagement ring she wants from Joe Swash.

The 29-year-old presenter may not yet be engaged to the actor - who she has been dating since 2016 - but she admitted she's given the former 'EastEnders' star a ''clear idea'' of the jewellery he should buy when he does pop the question.

And that's not all, as Stacey admitted she's already planned the next ''one hundred years'' of their lives together.

Speaking on Wednesday's 'Loose Women' (16.01.19), Stacey joked to her co-presenters Ruth Langsford, Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart and Saira Khan: ''I'm watching you all there with your heavy left hands, trying to lift them from the desk, weighed down by wedding and engagement rings.''

She added: ''Yeah, I'd be grateful for a Poundshop ring. Even the rope idea was speaking to me!

''Joe has an idea of everything I would like for future of the next hundred years. It's mapped out for him, it's very clear.''

The former 'X Factor' contestant - who has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from two previous relationships - previously opened up about her plans to grow her family with the 34-year-old actor and admitted she'd love to have a child with boyfriend soon.

Addressing rumours of an engagement between Joe - who has 11-year-old son Harry with his former partner Emma Sophocleous - and herself, Stacey said: ''I don't know if Joe and I will ever get married. It's not the top of our to-do list. We want to extend our family first.

''I definitely see myself having more babies, but because we've got three healthy kids between us we wouldn't be upset if we didn't. We've already got a lovely family.''