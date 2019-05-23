Stacey Solomon has given birth to her first child with partner Joe Swash.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality - who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - has become a mother for the third time as she gave birth ''a lot earlier than planned'' on Thursday (23.05.19) morning.

Joe - who has become a father for the second time after welcoming son Harry with Emma Sophocleous 11 years ago - wrote in an Instagram post: ''This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

''We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

''We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling.

''So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

''I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible.

''My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X (sic)''

The 37-year-old presenter shared the post - which was accompanied by a picture of Stacey after giving birth, with their baby covered by a blanket - on his own Instagram account, as well as sharing the same message on Stacey's account on her behalf.

As of the time of writing, the couple have not disclosed the baby's gender, or any further details about their new bundle of joy.

Following the news, many of the pairs showbiz pals have sent their well wishes to the couple.

Ruth Langsford commented: ''Congratulations love birds! SO happy for you both! (sic)''

Whilst Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts wrote: ''Love to you and your family.''