Stacey Solomon gets ''very sweaty boobs''.

The 'Loose Women' star - who has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships - is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash and she can't wait to take her bra off at the end of the day because she finds it so uncomfortable.

She said: ''I'm lucky if I make it back through the front door at the end of the day before I want to take my bra off and get my jogging bottoms on.

''I do that 'bra out of the sleeve' manoeuvre on the way home. Bras feel horrible when you're pregnant, don't they?

''My boobs rested on my tummy even before pregnancy so now everything's just sort of joined up.

''I get very sweaty boobs!''

The 29-year-old star admitted she has been more ''cautious'' with this pregnancy and has found it more difficult because she's older.

She told OK! magazine:'' I was much younger when I was pregnant before and I could do that much more.

''I also think you get more cautious as you get older.

''Now I consider every little thing and whether or not things could hurt the baby.''

Stacey suffered from postnatal depression after having Zachary and she's worried the condition could strike again.

She said:'' Of course it's a worry. That's why there are such big age gaps between my children as I was so worried about putting myself back in that difficult place, mentally.

''I was 18 when I had Zach and felt so disconnected with him.

''My mum sent me to Kos when he was 12 weeks old and it was the best thing she could have done. I missed him so much and when I came back I felt bonded to him and could get on with being a mum.

''But then with Leighton, I had a completely different pregnancy again, a much better experience. So you just never know how your body and your hormones will react.''