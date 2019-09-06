Stacey Solomon ''couldn't remember a thing'' about caring for a baby when brought her son home from hospital.

The 29-year-old star gave birth to Rex - her third child but first with her partner Joe Swash - back in May and Stacey has now admitted that she was fretting about how she was going to look after the tot because it had been so long since she'd had to mother a newborn.

Making her return to 'Loose Women' with Rex on 'Friday (06.09.19) for the daytime show's 20th anniversary celebrations, she said: ''I feel like I went back to zero, I honestly feel like I've never done it before. My two boys are so much older, seven and 11, I just couldn't remember a thing. I remembered bringing him home and just thinking, 'How am I going to keep him alive? How does anyone do it, how did the other two survive?'''

Stacey - who has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - was also fulsome in her praise of Joe, 37, for how great he has been with their tiny son.

She added: ''Poor Joe, bless him, he's had the wrath of me. It's been really intense. He's such a brilliant dad, you are such a lucky little man.''

Although she may have forgotten how to deal with a newborn, one thing Stacey hasn't forgotten is how painful labour is.

Dismissing her sister Jemma Solomon's previous statement that baby Rex just ''flew out of her'' in the delivery room, the former 'X Factor' singer said: ''It was intense but very quick, blooming hell! They tell you that you forget the pain but you don't!''