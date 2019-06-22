Stacey Solomon has finally left the house with her newborn son Rex four weeks after giving birth.

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who also has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - gave birth to her first child with Joe Swash on May 23, and on Friday (21.06.19), the mother-of-three celebrated finally getting to take her little bundle of joy out in the fresh air for an ''evening stroll'' in the woods, after she admitted she was feeling daunted by the prospect.

Alongside a picture of her carrying Rex in a baby carrier, she wrote: ''We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy's for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I'm so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best. (sic)''

The 29-year-old TV star admitted that she wished she'd done it ''sooner'' but said she is looking forward to many more ''adventures'' outside with the tot.

She continued: ''Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can't believe I didn't do it sooner. But actually I'm so glad that we've been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room. Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows! Still haven't managed to wear more than pyjamas though (sic)''

Stacey had admitted the thought of ''interacting with other humans'' and wearing proper clothes instead of nightwear was intimidating.

She explained: ''I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting...

''When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help... (sic)''