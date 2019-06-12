Stacey Solomon feels like she's ''neglected'' her older sons after giving birth.

The proud mum - who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - gave birth to her first child with Joe Swash last month, and she admitted it has been hard splitting her time between her three boys since Rex's arrival.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I've neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern.

''I haven't managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I've now got to the point where I can't expect them to entertain themselves any longer.

''The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good.''

The 29-year-old singer and television personality added she knows she needs to ''get out of the house'' soon, but revealed she finds the prospect ''really daunting''.

She explained: ''I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting...

''When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help...''

Newborn Rex was born ''a lot earlier than planned'' and 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' host Joe jumped on his social networking sites immediately afterwards to announce his arrival.

The 37-year-old star - who has become a father for the second time after welcoming son Harry with Emma Sophocleous 11 years ago - wrote at the time: ''This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

''We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling.

''So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X (sic)''