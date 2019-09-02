Stacey Solomon is feeling emotional as her eldest son starts secondary school.

The 29-year-old star has revealed that after two years of being home-schooled, her son Zachary, 11, will be starting secondary school this week and she has mixed feelings about it.

Sharing a picture of herself and Zachary alongside sons Leighton, seven and baby Rex and her partner Joe Swash, 37, Stacey wrote: ''The boys are back in town. I've loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last 2 weeks but I can't tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for! Summer is nearly over. This one is an emotional one for me because after 2 years of homeschooling Zachary is off to Secondary School and I just can't believe how quickly it's come around. I'm going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy! (He will always be my baby) P.S Rex's face cracks me up! P.P.S is anyone else's babies off to secondary school? Or recently started? What's your best advise, hacks, tips? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Stacey also took to Instagram on Sunday (01.09.19) to open up about the postnatal depression she experienced after giving birth to Zachary and how she also had some struggles after both Leighton and Rex were born.

She wrote: ''yesterday we went for a walk in the sunflower fields (Rex was asleep most of the time) because I wasn't feeling myself (happens now and again). A few months ago I was asked by @scampanddude to be a part of their ''swag bags with purpose'' campaign and it took me 0.5 seconds to say ''abso-bloomin'-lutely! The bag I've designed was inspired by sunflowers (my favourite flower) and all of the profits from the sale will go to @mindcharity ''When I had Zachary 11 years ago i really struggled with the way that I felt. I only realised Years later when I was pregnant with Leighton and crying to my midwife because i was so anxious about giving birth and not loving him straight away (among lots of other things), that I had post natal depression. I honestly believe that this time around with Rex if The perinatal mental health services and mental health helplines & charities weren't available I would be struggling to deal with my feelings. Depression and anxiety don't discriminate. I feel so passionate about raising awareness and trying to get more funds to much needed mental health services. So this is something that really means a lot to me.

''If you get a spare minute have a look at my 'swag bag' but more importantly look after yourself. Talk to others and don't be ashamed of how you feel. I've had so much support on here and it's really meant the world and helped me realise that so many people go through similar things and it doesn't make you any less of a person (sic).''