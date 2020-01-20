Stacey Solomon admitted she's ''an emotional wreck'' after her baby son Rex sat up by himself for the first time.

The 'Loose Women' panellist shared the special moment with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram on Sunday (19.01.20) and said she wished she could ''stop the clock for a little while'', as the little tot - whose father is former 'EastEnders' star Joe Swash - is growing up so quickly.

She wrote: ''Today I rolled up and sat all by myself mummy

''So it just feels like time is flying by faster than ever before.

''I was playing with him on his mat and all of a sudden he just rolled around and ended up like this

''He's started shuffling around, singing and saying ''Dadda'' which is all so wonderful and exciting but I can't help but feel that I wish I could stop the clock for a little while and just make it all last longer

''I'm an emotional wreck at the moment, pretty sure Aunt Flo is on her way but never the less can't they all just stay babies for a little longer please??

She added: ''On the up side my snack cupboard is tidy so I can't really complain

''Hope you've all had a lovely weekend! Happy Sunday (sic)''

Last month, the little tot had to undergo an operation to correct his tongue tie.

Stacey revealed at the time: ''Because he struggles to eat solid foods, they will cut it. Once they cut it, he will have free movement of his tongue and will be able to eat properly. I'm really looking forward to him having it done as it feels like questions have been answered.''

The 30-year-old singer - who has two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven - also admitted that she was unable to breastfeed Rex as a result, something that she felt could have been prevented if she was given access to a specialist doctor.

Stacey said: ''I couldn't breastfeed in the end, I tried every angle. It could have been avoided if we had had access to a specialist.''

The mother-of-three previously revealed that she had started feeding Rex formula milk, something that still gives her ''a knot'' in her stomach.

She also shared a serious of emotional Instagram videos where she discussed Rex's tongue tie.

One post was captioned with: ''So, just met with the tongue tie specialist, and discovered Rex has tongue tie. I'm putting this on here because I can't tell you how many people have told me they experience similar breast feeding stories and I really don't want anyone to have to go through a similar experience which could have been totally avoided.''