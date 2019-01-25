Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to have a ceremony to celebrate her love for her beau Joe Swash, but insists she doesn't need to get married and get a ''piece of paper'' to prove that they are a strong couple.
Stacey Solomon ''doesn't need a marriage certificate'' to prove her love for Joe Swash.
The 29-year-old presenter has been dating the former 'EastEnders' actor since 2016 and the TV star insists she doesn't need ''a piece of paper'' to prove that the couple are a solid ''unit''.
Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Friday (25.01.19), Stacey opened up about marriage to her fellow panellists Nadia Sawalha, Andrea Mclean and Gloria Hunniford, saying: ''In my opinion, if you're religious or you have real ties to marriage and it really means something to you, I get that, and it takes you to another level spiritually or however way you look at it, but I think for me and Joe for example, I honestly wouldn't see any difference in our love for each other whether we have a marriage certificate or not.
''I'd love to have a ceremony where we [Stacey and Joe] celebrate our love, I'm not extremely excited or really feel the need to have a marriage certificate and that's what marriage is to me. See, I don't think that marriage makes us a unit because you can get a divorce. To me a unit is a family, its love which is present with or without a piece of paper in my opinion.''
The former 'X Factor' contestant - who has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from two previous relationships - has seemingly changed her stance on marriage as she recently admitted she would like to walk down the aisle and tie the knot with Joe, 37.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''We definitely would love to get married, we're together because we do really genuinely care for each other.''
