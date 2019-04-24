Stacey Solomon has discovered the real reason for her hairy baby bump.

Last week, the 29-year-old star joked to her Instagram followers that she was ''pregnant with a Furby'' and showed off her tummy asking whether it was normal her stomach had become ''covered in fur''.

Now, the 'Loose Women' panellist - who already has sons Zachary, 10, and six-year-old Leighton and is expecting her first child with partner Joe Swash - found out that the reason behind the unexpected hair growth was higher hormone levels.

Speaking on the daytime chat show about posting the photo, she said: ''I was laying there and I don't get much time to just lay down and stare at myself. I was laying there and I thought well that's new - not the bump that's been growing for quite some time.

''I've always had the snail trail - me and my sister call it that - which is like the hairy line that goes down your belly, it's a normal thing loads of people have it, even when I'm not pregnant. It's normal for me. I've always had the line but all of a sudden I've got this fuzz.''

Host Ruth Langsford then interjected to say: ''So many people were commenting.''

Stacey replied: ''Well I was so intrigued I wanted to know why and what had happened.''

Ruth, 59, then explained that she'd looked up the medical reason for the increased hair growth, commenting: ''It's very common you don't have to worry about it, its due to increased levels of hormones.

''Oestrogen in particularly can cause hair to grow in unexpected areas. The hair growth should return to normal within six months after giving birth''.