Stacey Solomon is ''devastated'' over her shrinking baby bump, after she gave birth to her son last week.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality gave birth her first child with actor Joe Swash on Thursday (23.05.19), and although she's thrilled to be a mother for the third time - as she already has Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - she now feels ''empty and hollow'' without her tot in her womb.

Posting a picture of Joe kissing her stomach while she looks teary, Stacey wrote on Instagram: ''I've lost it today. I really miss my bump and baby being inside me. I don't feel I appreciated it enough while I was pregnant and now it's over. Joe and I didn't have one picture of him with my bump. The thought of not having that memory has been really getting me down so today, Joe and my Dad helped me get a picture of what's left of my bump to cheer me up. I love them so much. It's not the same but it still means the world to me.

''For the record, for all of the people who asked me how excited I was to get my pre baby body back? Was I hoping to ''snap back''? Am I going to train? Etc etc. I hate these questions. They're pointless. And not important or relevant. No one knows how they're going to feel and what we look like after birth is the very least of our worries. The truth is I'm devastated that my belly is shrinking by the day. I wish it could stay around for a little longer. I feel empty and hollow. Not to mention like I've been punched in the vagina. (sic)''

Stacey has been open about her first few days as a new mother, and posted on Instagram again earlier this week to say she was ''feeling ridiculously teary'' when she brought her tot home.

She wrote: ''welcome home, my love. Feeling ridiculously teary today. He's just so teeny and precious and I want to do the very best I can by him. I never thought I'd say this but If I could put him back inside my tummy for another year I would. (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Stacey and Joe have not announced the name of their son, whom is also Joe's second after 11-year-old Harry.