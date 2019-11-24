Stacey Solomon was in tears as she marked six months since her son's arrival.

The 'Loose Women' presenter reminisced about the past six months since her son Rex - who she has with her partner Joe Swash - came into the world.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 6 months pickle ... I honestly couldn't believe it, when I saw the date today and realised Rex is 6 months old today ... It's flown by. It feels like only minutes have passed, but also as though he's always been here. It's been an emotional, exhausting, incredible, six months. Rex we love you to the moon and stars and back again. I pray that you've loved coming into our world as much as we've adored you coming into ours ... 23/11/2019 ... I'm off to scroll through more old pictures from when Rex was born and cry myself through the night (sic)''

Stacey - who had two sons, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, before she met Joe - previously admitted she would have split if he didn't want to have a baby with her.

The 30-year-old singer said: ''I was upfront with Joe, I said from the beginning I wanted more children. I didn't see the point in allowing it to get to a stage before having those discussions.''

When asked how early she bought it up, Stacey replied: ''In the first couple of months, maybe even earlier. I think I might of said to him from the offset, 'I've got two kids, two cats and a dog, and I want more children. Do you still wanna go out with me?' I think I was just really really upfront.''