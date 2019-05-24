Stacey Solomon thanked her 'Loose Women' co-stars for their support following the birth of her first child with Joe Swash.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality gave birth to the couple's baby boy on Thursday (23.05.19) and sent a special message to her fellow panellists insisting that although she was ''gutted'' she couldn't celebrate the baby shower they'd planned for her on air on Friday (24.05.19), because the tot arrived approximately four weeks early, she was watching at home with her new bundle of joy.

Reading a message from Stacey, Andrea Mclean said: ''Hi everyone, I was so looking forward to my baby shower today. Gutted I can't be there, but me and baby are watching from home, which feels even more special now. Thanks so much, I love you all. The first place I am going when I can put some normal pants on and walk properly is into the Loose Women studio. Love, Stacey.''

Stacey - who already has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - also sent a photo of her breastfeeding her baby.

Panellist Kaye Adams exclaimed: ''It's got Joe's hair! It's a little Swashy!''

Nadia Sawalha then added: ''I've literally got goosebumps going up and down my legs.''

Nadia, 54, had been told by Stacey that she could be present at the birth and at first she didn't believe her friend had delivered the baby because it was so many weeks before her due date.

The former 'EastEnders' actress said: ''I was on my way home chatting away to my friend about the birth and I walked in and I saw the Instagram photo and I thought it was a spoof. 'Oh look at that funny photo,' and then my phone went and I said, 'Oh my god its real!' To me, it didn't even seem real.' ''

Discussing the photo, Andrea said: ''I thought it was so beautiful because it was so real and the look on her face it's so raw.''