Stacey Solomon can't afford to shop for designer clothes.

The 30-year-old presenter has just teamed up with high street brand Primark to launch her new collection of family clothes and she stars in the campaign with her three sons, Zachary, 12, seven-year-old Leighton and 10-month-old Rex - her baby with her partner Joe Swash.

Stacey loved working with Primark because it is one her go-to stores to buy clothes, because she relies on high street shopping to keep her family dressed well, although she goes get gifted some luxury brands for her TV work and for red carpet appearances.

In an interview with OK! online, she said: ''I'm going to be really honest. I couldn't afford to shop designer for myself and my three children and then have all of the other things in life to pay for. I genuinely grew up shopping in places like Primark. I'm proud those places were available to me when I was younger, because if there wasn't a high street shop that was affordable, shopping wouldn't have been an option.

''I really stand by clothing that is accessible to everyone. It doesn't have to be poor quality or not fashionable - you can have it all and at a reasonable price. I love that about Primark.''

Stacey admits she loved every minute of creating a clothing range for all the family with the help of her own kids and she can't wait to see her boys be the stars of Primark shop windows all over the UK.

She said: ''As a family I love dressing us all. I get so much joy out of it. To be able to actually create a collection I would love to buy and put my children in ... I've loved it.

''To know that my children and I have all worked on a little project together ... I can't wait to see them in the shop window. I've never been so excited.

Although Stacey doesn't wear many designer clothes in her day-to-day life she does always relish the chance to get dressed up for the red carpet for premieres and awards shows.

The 'Loose Women' panellist said: ''I feel so lucky that in my job I get to dress up. I've been a mum since I was 17, so I don't have many memories of really getting dressed up and going out. When I do it I'm like, 'There I am!' ''