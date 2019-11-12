Stacey Solomon would have split from Joe Swash if he didn't want to have a baby with her.

The 30-year-old singer - who had two sons, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, before she met Joe in 2015 - admits she brought up the subject of children with the TV presenter within the first few months of their relationship.

Speaking to her fellow 'Loose Women' panellists on Tuesday (12.11.19), Stacey said: ''I was upfront with Joe, I said from the beginning I wanted more children. I didn't see the point in allowing it to get to a stage before having those discussions.''

When asked how early she bought it up, Stacey replied: ''In the first couple of months, maybe even earlier. I think I might of said to him from the offset, 'I've got two kids, two cats and a dog, and I want more children. Do you still wanna go out with me?' I think I was just really really upfront.''

Admitting that if Joe wasn't keen on having a baby then it would have been a deal breaker, Stacey added: ''It just wouldn't of worked out. I know that he really wanted more children as well, and I know, had it been the other way round and I said that I don't want any more children. It wouldn't of been a relationship that he could've continued with, and vice versa.

''When you know what you want in life, and as hard as it is when you're in love with somebody to say, 'Actually, I wanna go down this path'. I think you just have to do it.''

Luckily, the couple both had their hearts set on having another baby and Stacey and Joe welcomed their son Rex into the world six months ago.

Joe also has 12-year-old son Harry from a previous romance.