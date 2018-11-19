Stacey Solomon shared a ''horrid'' first kiss with Joe Swash.

The 29-year-old star has opened up about the first time she locked lips with her partner and she admitted it was far from a perfect smooch.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Stacey - who appeared alongside him on 'I'm A Celebrity' spin-off 'Extra Camp' in 2016 - said: ''My first kiss with Joe was really awkward.

''I love kissing Joe and since then it's been wonderful, but the first one was horrid! He basically helped me get all my bags ready to leave the jungle, left my room, and the knocked back on the door and just ran over and kissed me.

''I had no idea that that was about to happen and just... I didn't know what to do.''

Things have improved for the couple since the first kiss, and Stacey has opened up about plans to grow her family with the 34-year-old star.

She has two sons - Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six - from two previous relationships, and previously said she'd love to have her first child with boyfriend Joe soon.

Addressing rumours of an engagement between Joe - who has 11-year-old son Harry with his former partner Emma Sophocleous - and herself, Stacey said: ''I don't know if Joe and I will ever get married. It's not the top of our to-do list. We want to extend our family first.

''I definitely see myself having more babies, but because we've got three healthy kids between us we wouldn't be upset if we didn't. We've already got a lovely family.''