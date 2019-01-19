Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash have both agreed to keep separate bank accounts to ensure their children's financial futures are secure no matter what happens in their relationship.

The 29-year-old television presenter and the 36-year-old actor moved in together before Christmas last year and all the finances for the property are split 50/50 between the two, but Stacey and Joe have made provisions for their kids which do not involve one another in case they did ever break-up.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Friday (18.01.19) she said: ''For me, I think it is a practical decision. Because I have two children outside of my relation with Joe it would be very difficult to throw everything in together because there are lots of things that I need to set up for my children's future that I wouldn't expect Joe to put aside for. We've got our things that are together and then we've got our things that are separate.

''He's got a child, I have two children to care for. We are both 50/50 on the house we live in now and that's ours and that is all 50/50. But then we have our own separate things and little bits for our children.''

Stacey has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from two previous relationships, whilst Joe has 11-year-old son Harry with his former partner Emma Sophocleous.

Although she and Joe are making sensible financial decisions to prepare for any outcome in the future, the former 'X Factor' contestant never thinks about not being with Joe because she is madly in love with the former 'EastEnders' star and wants to marry him one day and have a ''dream white wedding'' ceremony.

She said: ''I have this real white wedding dream in my head, I'd love to get married, I actually don't want a marriage contract. I know that sounds ridiculous! I just want the day I want to declare my love to somebody. Once you've committed yourself to somebody a piece of paper isn't going to make that any different for me.

''Joe is the most incredible human being. I absolutely adore him and trust him with every inch of my body.''