Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are hosting Christmas for both their families for the first time.

The 29-year-old television personality will be spending December 25 with her two children Zach, ten, and six-year-old Leighton and her partner Joe as well as his 11-year-old son Harry and both of their extended families at the couple's new home and Stacey admits the 20 person event is a ''big deal'' for her.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''His mum has never left her home for Christmas, so it's a big deal. My family are coming so all together there's about 20 of us, everyone's gonna bring a dish because, obviously, my oven isn't big enough for 20. I'm really excited ... it just feels heart-warming.''

Although Zach and Leighton spilt their time between her and their fathers Dean Cox and Aaron Barnham equally she confessed her kids don't mind and still ''absolutely love'' the day.

She said: ''My children obviously have half the day with me half the day with their dad and they absolutely love it they get excited we alternate every year.''

Although Stacey can't wait to spend the holiday cosying up with the 36-year-old presenter she has admitted that the first time the pair kissed was less than romantic.

Stacey - who appeared alongside him on 'I'm A Celebrity' spin-off 'Extra Camp' in 2016 - previously said: ''My first kiss with Joe was really awkward. I love kissing Joe and since then it's been wonderful, but the first one was horrid! He basically helped me get all my bags ready to leave the jungle, left my room, and the knocked back on the door and just ran over and kissed me. I had no idea that that was about to happen and just ... I didn't know what to do.''