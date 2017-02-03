Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have to use ''as many methods'' of contraception as possible when they have sex.

The 27-year-old star opened up about her bedroom antics with the 'EastEnders' actor - who she has been dating since 2015 - during a panel discussion about 'conception sex' on 'Loose Women' on Friday (03.02.17).

Stacey - who has two sons, eight-year-old Zachary and Leighton, four, from two previous relationships - insists she and Joe, 35, have to be ''really careful'' when they make love to not conceive a baby and she'll even refuse to get frisky on days when she thinks she is at her most fertile.

She said: ''I feel like I just need to look at a man to get pregnant! Shut your eyes guys! At the moment me and Joe have to be really, really careful, we have to choose our days and our methods and use as many as possible, to make sure. Then it starts to become a bit (stressful), then I start thinking, 'Oh god not today, I think I'm ovulating, well that's my excuse anyway! We have to be really careful.''

Although Stacey is worried about getting pregnant she has previously admitted on the programme that she would like to add to her family and is even considering freezing her eggs because she has concerns she could start the menopause early like her mother Fiona.

In a past episode, the former 'X Factor' contestant shared: ''I was 10 when I started (having periods). I remember feeling excluded because none of the other girls had started, and I also felt out of place. I had massive boobs, well I had boobs, and kids used to point and laugh.

''My mum had a really early menopause. The likelihood is that you go like your mother so it scares me. I really worry that I will have the same thing.''

When her fellow panellist Anne Diamond made the suggestion that ''you should freeze your eggs'', Stacey replied: ''I've been thinking about it for a long time. It is something I'm definitely going to consider.''