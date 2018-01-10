Stacey Solomon thinks airbrushing is ''dangerous''.

The 28-year-old star has allowed a non-edited and edited photograph of her in a bikini to be published side by side in a bid to raise awareness of how airbrushing creates a false reality.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This is how scary airbrushing can be... just remember when you're looking at someone's post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images!

''I'm so proud of the interview and shoot I did with @celebritysecretsmag highlighting how dangerous this kind of body morphing is and why all bodies should I'll be celebrated no matter what shape or size! I look better UN airbrushed in my opinion and love my natural lumps and bumps! (sic)''

And Stacey also addressed the photoshoot during her appearance on ITV's Loose Women and explained why she decided to take part.

She said: ''I wanted to [raise awareness] ... of how far people will go to airbrush their bodies and how different it is for real life and how dangerous that can be for people who are being influenced. Ever since we did Body Stories here, I've felt really passionate about the way women and men view themselves and the pressures put on them by society. I think that if there's anything I can do to raise awareness to that then I want to be a part of it.''

And looking at the airbrushed photo, she added: ''It doesn't look like me! I know what I look like, I see myself every single day so I look at that [airbrushed] picture and I go and I say that's a great CGI version of me.''

And Stacey hopes her photoshoot will go some way to ''eradicating'' the pressure on men and women to look a certain way.

Speaking in the interview in Celebrity Secrets magazine, she said: ''Children are robbed of their childhood because they're under pressure to look a certain way. Even if you ask 100 teenagers if they think a picture has been edited, and they all say 'yes', they'll still want to look like that - as that's what they think 'pretty' is.' And that's what we've got to eradicate.''