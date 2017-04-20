Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash, Alesha Dixon, Louie Spence and Lydia Bright took 40 children to Disneyland Paris on

The throng of TV stars jetted off to the theme park in France with the youngsters who were especially selected from three different charities and the 'Loose Women' star admitted it gave her a ''wonderful'' feeling to treat the underprivileged kids.

Stacey - who brought along her sons, eight-year-old Zachary and Leighton, four, with her - said: ''Coming to Disneyland Paris with a group of children from different children's charities is great. It gives you such a wonderful feeling.''

British Airways flew the group to France on a private flight to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the famous tourist attraction, where the kids were given special meet and greets with Mickey Mouse, and Alesha added that it was a ''rare'' day of fun for the children from the charities Oasis Children's Venture, Fight for Peace, and Body & Soul.

She said: ''Places like this and days like this are rare for people, so for them to come here and have an amazing day out and just forget about all the cares in the world and just enjoy themselves is lovely.

She added: ''The charities are incredible and the children that I have met so far have been so sweet. I'm so happy for them for a lot of them it is their first time -they are going through certain things in their life that and the fact that they get to come here and have fun and let go of all of that and just be kids is lovely and it has been a real pleasure to meet all of them.''

Lydia was delighted to revisit Disneyland Paris after bringing her family there four years ago and said it made her feel like a kid again.

She added: ''We just feel like kids again. I can't believe Disneyland Paris is 25 years old - it looks like you are on a film set, all sparkling.''