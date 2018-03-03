St Vincent will perform at The Oscars.

The 35-year-old singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - will join Sufjan Stevens for a rendition of his song 'Mystery Of Love', from the 'Call Me By Your Name' soundtrack.

Chris Thile and instrumentalists Moses Sumney, Casey Foubert and James McAlister will also join the performance at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.03.18).

St Vincent - who recently released her acclaimed fifth album as 'St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION' - previously played in Stevens' touring band in 2006.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Mary J. Blige - who is up for Best Supporting Actress for 'Mudbound' - will also perform her nominated song 'Mighty River' from the Dee Rees-directed drama movie.

Mary is, in fact, the first person to ever achieve the feat of being nominated for both a performance and original song at the same Oscars.

Other big-name acts who are slated to perform at the eagerly-awaited awards show include rapper-turned-actor Common, who will perform with Andra Day on the track 'Stand Up For Something', which features in the biographical legal drama 'Marshall'.

Elsewhere, Gael García Bernal, Natalie LaFourcade and Miguel will unite for a performance of 'Remember Me' from the Disney movie 'Coco', with Keala Settle singing the title track from 'The Greatest Showman'.

Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who serve as the producers of the Academy Awards, are both looking forward to enjoying the musical performances.

They said: ''We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to film-making.

''It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.''