St. Vincent has hit out at the music industry, accusing it of being systemically sexist.
The 36-year-old singer feels it's important to have more women in positions of power within the business, if her long-term ambition of equality is to be realised.
She shared: ''As all systems of power go, you need a seat at the table.
''If you're not at the table, you're on the menu. So it's a question of having more women in positions of power to give people a chance who, for reasons of unfortunate systemic sexism in this case, have not had the opportunity.
''I'm on a coalition with Alicia Keys to encourage female songwriters and engineers.''
Despite her continued frustrations, the singer is optimistic that the tide is slowly turning.
She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I see the tide turning. Equality for all doesn't mean 'at the detriment of this person or that person,' it means equality.''
The music star - whose real name is Annie Clark - considers herself fortunate to be in a position of power and influence.
She also explained that, unlike other people within the industry, she does not feel ''threatened by other powerful women''.
She said: ''From the directors of show to content to the people I employ on tour, I feel that I'm very lucky to be able to employ women, because I am a woman. And I'm not threatened by other powerful women.
''I encourage them and I also enjoy being surrounded by them.''
