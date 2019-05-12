St. Vincent has shared an essay to mark the ten-year anniversary of her album 'Actor'.

The 36-year-old musician - whose real name is Annie Clark - released the album back in 2009 and has been reflecting on the struggles she went through in order to finish the record.

She shared: ''I remember having deep and lengthy conversations about 80's 4AD and Tones on Tail and late Scott Walker records (the Mussolini and beating meat stuff!) with a producer whose work I admired and decided to work with and who convinced me to work on tape (sic)''

However, the sessions weren't fruitful and she ultimately decided to take the reels of tape to Johnny C, her friend, who helped her to record the album.

She added: ''I haven't listened to that record in a while. I have always likened listening to older work to looking at junior high year book photos. If one is lucky, one can muster compassion for one's younger self. Recognise that time is elastic. Notes are elastic. Lyrics elastic. Could have been anything.

''Any songs, any ideas at all, anyone at that time. But it was those songs and those ideas and that process and that person. And I am (humbly) proud of it. And so happy that 'Actor' made it to the ears and hearts it did. (sic)''