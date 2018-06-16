St. Vincent wants to ''take people to outer space'' with her live shows.

The 'Digital Witness' singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - is determined to pull out all the stops with her upcoming festival shows as she doesn't want her appearances to be forgettable.

She said: ''I don't wanna make a show that people will forget.

''I really want to make a show that takes people to outer space.

''It's different playing a festival to playing your own show, it's more wild, some people are high or out of their minds or dehydrated. There's an element of chaos.''

But the 'New York' singer won't be sticking around too long to catch the performances of the other artists on the bills.

She admitted to Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I love watching some acts backstage but I don't wanna hang out at the office.

''I'm not super outdoorsy. Camping isn't my idea of fun to begin with, so the idea of sweating all day long and then coming back where there's no shower...''

The 35-year-old star is proud that she's largely surrounded by other women in her work and thinks the industry as a whole is getting better for females.

She said: ''It is getting better because the world is getting cracked open and people are having way more frank conversations about equality for everyone.

''I also put my money where my mouth is.

''There are women in my band, they're in my crew.

''When I look at the tour I just put together, the director was female, the lighting director and costume were female, the hair and make-up were female.

''When I saw around the table and we were dreaming about what this show was going to be, there were two men present.

''One was my production manager, the other my brother.''