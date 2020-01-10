St. Vincent has released a remix of Beck's 'Uneventful Days'.

The 37-year-old musician - whose real name is Annie Clark - has put together a new version of the 'Morning Phrase' singer's track from his crtically-acclaimed recent album, 'Hyperspace'.

As well as putting together the remix, the multi-instrumentalist also provides the added guitar, bass and keys to the groove-filled track.

Annie said: ''I remixed Beck's new song, 'Uneventful Days!'

''I guess I was listening to a lot of '70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too.

''I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said 'it should be 3 bpm faster.' And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove. (sic)''

Meanwhile, both artists are set to join the likes Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher in performing at the 'Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince'.

The late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - who who died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in April 2016 - will be remembered with a number special performances, with Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin and Gary Clark, Jr. also billed for the gig.

A number of the music legend's collaborators are also set to take to the stage for the televised event, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 28, two days after the main Grammys ceremony, and be aired in April.

They include Sheila E., who will be perform with many of the above artists.

The 62-year-old musician has promised fans will get to hear 'The Glamorous Life', the 1984 hit penned by Prince, which launched her to stardom, as well as his 1985 track 'America'.

She said: ''I was very honoured to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome.''

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, who had a hit with 'Manic Monday', which the 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker penned under the pseudonym Christopher and was originally intended for the group Apollonia 6 in 1984, will also take to the stage.

As well as, Morris Day and the Time, the group Prince formed in Minneapolis in 1981, and his former backing band The Revolution's drummer Bobby Z.