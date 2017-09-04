Squeeze have announced their first album in two years.

The 'Up The Junction' hitmakers - including key members Glen Tilbrook, Chris Difford, Simon Hanson and Stephen Large - will release 'The Knowledge' on October 13, with lead single 'Innocence In Paradise' out now.

The lead track is the new wave band's finest work and songwriter Chris says it is down to his great ''musical bonding'' with guitarist Glen.

He said: ''I'm so proud of this song, its flowing different and yet familiar. I don't think we have reached this kind of musical bonding in a very long time.''

The band's 15th studio LP follows 2015's critically-acclaimed 'Cradle To The Grave'.

'The Knowledge' was recorded at 45 RPM Studios in Charlton, South East London and finds Glenn and Chris once again in the company of drummer Simon Hanson and keyboard wizard Stephen Large.

This time round there is the introduction of Yolanda Charles on bass and Steve Smith on percussion.

Yolanda said: ''I'm so excited to be invited to play with Squeeze. The guys were a pleasure to record the new album with and I know playing the live shows will be a fantastic experience.''

And Steve, who has previously supported Glenn on tour and has a deep personal connection with the band's music, added: ''I don't know how many musicians get the chance of a lifetime to join the very first band that they ever went to see in concert.''

The band will head out on a tour in support of the record next month, kicking off at Rhyl Pavilion in North Wales on October 5 and concluding at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 6.

'The Knowledge' track-listing is as follows:

1. 'Innocence In Paradise

2. 'Patchouli'

3. 'A&E'

4. 'Every Story'

5. 'A Rough Ride'

6. 'Departure Lounge'

7. 'Final Score'

8. 'Please Be Upstanding'

9. 'The Ones'

10. 'Albatross'

11. 'Elmers End'

12. 'Two Forks'