Award-winning director Spike Lee wore a custom suit in tribute to Kobe Bryant to the Oscars in Los Angeles.
Spike Lee wore a custom suit in tribute to Kobe Bryant to the Oscars on Sunday (09.02.20).
The 62-year-old film director - who is a basketball fanatic - donned an eye-catching suit for the annual awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where he was seen sporting the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team that the late star played for.
Spike - who famously supports the New York Knicks team and is regularly seen sat courtside at their games - also had the number '24' on his jacket, in tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.
Spike was reluctant to discuss his tribute to Bryant as he stood on the red carpet.
But the acclaimed moviemaker did reveal he was focused on working hard over the coming months.
Spike - who attended the Oscars alongside his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee - told E! News: ''I just gotta continue to do my work.
''Gotta keep it going. When you have a profession that you love, that makes all the difference in the world. You're winning. When you're making money doing what you love, it's a blessing.''
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently paid a glowing tribute to the late sports star, describing him as ''somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court''.
He said: ''I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court.''
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Of all of the projects for Spike Lee to attach his name onto, Love and...
As narrator Jimmy Breslin (as himself) puts it, there's 8 million stories in the naked...
She Hate Me borrows its title from "He Hate Me," a.k.a. Rod Smart of the...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
The best text for a film to toy with the "emotional heartstrings" of an audience...