Spike Lee will direct 'Prince of Cats' a 1980s hip-hop take on 'Romeo and Juliet'.

The 'BlacKkKlansman' director will helm the film, which has been adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly.

The project is described as an 80s-set hip-hop take on William Shakespeare's iconic love story. The story will be seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet's angry and dual-loving cousin.

'Prince of Cats' will centre on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate 'Da People's Republic of Brooklyn', where underground sword duelling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. The film will include hip-hop essentials such as break dancing and graffiti.

No cast members have been confirmed for the movie as of yet, 'Knives Out' star Lakeith Stanfield had been tipped for the film but is no longer attached to the project.

'Romeo & Juliet' has had numerous film adaptations, notably Baz Luhrmann's film in 1996, which starred Leonardo Dicaprio and Clare Danes.

Spike, 62, will once again produce a film set in Brooklyn. He has previously used the New York borough in 'Do The Right Thing', 'She's Gotta Have It' and 'Jungle Fever'.

'BlacKkKlansman' earned Spike an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, whilst he also earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.