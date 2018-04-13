Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' will be among the new movies screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The 61-year-old director's upcoming crime drama is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Ron Stallworth, and boasts a cast that includes the likes of Adam Driver and John David Washington.

The annual film festival in the south of France will also feature screenings of 'The Image Book' and 'Cold War', as well as the previously announced 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', which is among the most anticipated movies of 2018.

And while the upcoming event is notably less starry than previous editions, Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux has suggested at a press conference in Paris that more titles could be attached to the line-up in the coming days.

One possible inclusion is that of Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'.

But Fremaux revealed that an ongoing legal dispute over the film is currently stopping it from being added to the festival, which starts on 8 May, the earliest it's been staged in more than 20 years.

The Directors' Fortnight and Critics' Week programmes will take place over the same time period as the main event, which will open with a screening of 'Everybody Knows', the Asghar Farhadi-directed psychological thriller that stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.

However, those two events technically fall outside of the festival's official selection, meaning their line-ups will be confirmed later this month.