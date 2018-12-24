World-famous director Spike Lee has revealed he secretly attended cinemas to see crowds react to his movie 'BlacKkKlansman'.
The acclaimed filmmaker has revealed he went under cover to gauge the reaction to his drama movie, which tells the story of a policeman who sets out to expose the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Spike confessed: ''Even last night I was here for a screening and what I tried to do was sneak into the theatre at the end, so I could see...''
Although the movie is set in the 1970s, Spike explained that it still has a strong relevance to modern-day America.
The 61-year-old director - whose previous credits include 'She's Gotta Have It' and 'Do the Right Thing' - said the themes of his film are particularly pertinent in light of incidents such as the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
He told Metro.co.uk: ''What it does, it reiterates to the audience that what you've just seen is not a thing of the past, when you leave the theatre you walk out into the world we live in; what you saw in Charlottesville.''
'BlacKkKlansman' is already being tipped to win various awards.
But the world-famous filmmaker has insisted his work isn't motivated by accolades.
He said: ''It's nice to be thought that way but that don't make it happen.
''We'll see. Honestly, though, whatever awards we get or don't get, does not have an impact on what this film is.''
